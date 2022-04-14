Young Doncaster kickboxing champ in funding plea to travel to world contest in Italy

Aiden Millard, who is the current World Kickboxing Organisation English and European Champion in the 9-11 category, has qualified for the World Championship which will be held in Italy in October as well as an event which will take place in Dublin in November.

Mum Alana has set up a funding page HERE to raise cash so the family can travel to the games.

She said: “We are looking for funding to assist with Aiden going to Italy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Millard is fundraising so he can compete at the world kickboxing championships in Italy.

“He has a pretty busy schedule and has all sorts of contest coming up this year as well as regular fight shows all around England.

"If you could spare anything and help our awesome little dude fulfil his dreams on his way to Italy that would be hugely appreciated.”

Aiden, who is nine, has been training with Martial Arts 4 U in Bentley where the family live for just under four years.

He is part of the club’s certified instructor training programme to become a qualified martial arts instructor.

Added Alana: “He takes on a huge role in this by assisting teaching junior members in both Doncaster and Pontefract.