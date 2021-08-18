Young Doncaster footballers tackle 'marathons' to raise cash for charity and team

Members of Doncaster Schoolboys U15s raised cash for charity.

Members of Doncaster Schoolboys U15s were challenged to take on the Run The Month challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, with participants challenged to run 26.2 miles during July – the equivalent of running a marathon.

And players and parents stepped up to the challenge – with more than £1,500 raised so far.

Club spokesman Dave Reeve said: “During the off season I challenged the boys to take part.

"The plan is to split all proceeds raised between the charity and our team funds."