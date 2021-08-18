Young Doncaster footballers tackle 'marathons' to raise cash for charity and team
Young footballers from Doncaster put their best foot forward to raise money for charity and their own team.
Members of Doncaster Schoolboys U15s were challenged to take on the Run The Month challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, with participants challenged to run 26.2 miles during July – the equivalent of running a marathon.
And players and parents stepped up to the challenge – with more than £1,500 raised so far.
Club spokesman Dave Reeve said: “During the off season I challenged the boys to take part.
"The plan is to split all proceeds raised between the charity and our team funds."
The team, which is sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport and WizzAir, is made up of the best players from around the Doncaster area that go to a Doncaster school and competes in a Yorkshire league against the likes of Sheffield, Leeds and Barnsley. The team will also be competing in a national cup against teams from around the country.