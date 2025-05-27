Young Doncaster footballer to take on gruelling Hadrian's Wall walk again

A young Doncaster footballer is to walk the length of Hadrian’s Wall in his football kit to raise cash for his club – and it will be the second time he has taken on the gruelling challenge.

11-year-old Joshua Fowler, who plays for Scawthorpe Scorpions, will be swapping his football boots for his hiking boots as he joins dad Adrian, his uncle and the family dog Jerry Lee on the hike.

From July 28 to August 2, the group will tackle miles of tough terrain to raise funds for the club’s U12 team.

Joshua currently plays for the U11 team, which will become the U12 team when the new season starts.

Joshua Fowler is walking Hadrian's Wall again to raise cash for his football club.

Dad Adrian said: “The official trail takes you from Bowness on Solway to Wallsend and is 84 miles – but having walked it before with diversions along the way for the path and for accommodation reasons, you walk well over this."

Joshua has already completed the challenge – walking the full length of the route in 2023.

Added Adrian: “Last time the total distance was 96 miles - Josh will be doing the distance in his kit, minus the football boots!

“Having spoken to our coach about what youth football gives to the kids, the funding is so important.

"Grassroots football is not just about the football, it is about so much more.

“It helps children stay active, develop motor skills, coordination and general fitness in a fun and engaging way.

“Playing regularly boosts confidence and this is something that has really come on for Joshua with football and something he has had to build.

"It reduces stress and encourages positive mental health through teamwork and enjoyment and kids learn to communicate, co-operate and build friendships. It teaches values like respect, inclusion and teamwork.

“I connects kids with their local community, giving them a sense of belonging and pride.

“In short, grassroots football lays the foundation not just for athletic skills, but for life.

“Whatever we raise will be split equally between my son’s team and the club so please give what you can.”

Last time round, the pair spent a week crossing from one side of the country to other, collecting nearly £900 as they went.

It will be the third time Adrian has taken on the challenge.

On the 2023 walk, Joshua wanted to follow his dad’s footsteps and fundraise in memory of their cousin, Lewis Fowler who was supported by Young Lives vs Cancer until they sadly passed away in 2019 from cancer.

Adrian, said: “I was so proud of Joshua. After explaining to him what [various] charities did and giving him the option of who to raise money for, it was him that decided to again raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer in memory of Lewis.”

“Hearing what an impact the money makes really highlights how important it is and if it just makes one families journey that bit easier it’s so worthwhile!”

The family’s fundraising appeal is still open for donations and you can support them HERE