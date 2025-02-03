Young Doncaster film maker's charity run in memory of "true hero" pal

A young Doncaster film-maker is set to take on a “deeply personal” challenge – by running 28 miles in memory of a friend who helped on her latest movie.

25-year-old Rebecca Sills is taking on the challenge throughout February in support of Macmillan Cancer and comes after the death of pal John Beard who was heavily involved in the making of her latest film, Regeneration, a documentary looking back at the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike.

Rebecca, from Bolton on Dearne, said: “The reason I chose to participate in this run is deeply personal and meaningful to me.

"John was someone very special to me and he sadly lost his battle with cancer last year.

"John was not only an inspiration but a true hero in every sense of the word.

“His unwavering strength and determination in the face of such a devastating illness left a profound impact on me.

"I knew that by taking part in this run, I could pay tribute to his memory and continue to raise awareness about the critical importance of cancer research and early detection.

"John's legacy lives on through the lives he touched, and I am honored to carry forward his message of hope and resilience.”

“Macmillan provides invaluable support to those affected by cancer, offering practical, emotional, and financial assistance during what can be an incredibly challenging time.

"By fundraising for this wonderful charity, I hope to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Every donation, no matter how big or small, can help to ensure that Macmillan can continue their vital work.”

“As I tie my running shoes and stand among the crowd of participants at the starting line, I feel a sense of purpose and resolve.

"With each stride I take, I will be thinking of John and all those who have been affected by cancer. I will push myself to run harder, knowing that every mile completed brings us one step closer to finding a cure.

You can donate to Rebecca’s appeal, which has so far raised more than £300 by visiting her fundraising page which you can find HERE