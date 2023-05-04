Young Doncaster climate campaigner in fundraising litter pick to help protect planet

Six-year-old Riley Silva-Neagle is spending the whole of May picking up rubbish from the streets around his family home in Balby – and he’s set up a fundraising page for the Climate Movement, encouraging people to back him in his bid to clean up the environment.

Proud mum Sara said: “This is a very special cause for him, but it also links in with Doncaster Council’s effort to keep the city clean and also the Big Help Out campaign,” which is part of this weekend’s Coronation celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodfield Primary school pupil Riley has already raised more than £130 and is hoping for more donations. You can support his fundraising campaign HERE

Riley Silva-Neagle is raising funds and litter picking in Doncaster.

The Climate Movement is a call for action on climate change and Riley said: “I am a Planet Protector and I would love to help our planet.

"This year, I have chosen to raise money for The Climate Coalition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be litter picking close to where I live, every weekend, until the end of May. I would love to get at least 18 bags of rubbish. How many do you think I will get?

"Mummy messaged Doncaster Council and they have already delivered our kit. We are ready to start cleaning up.”

The Climate Coalition is the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change.

Along with sister organisations Stop Climate Chaos Cymru and Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, the collective is a group of over 140 organisations — including the National Trust, Women's Institute, Christian Aid, and RSPB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We are reaching across the UK to show our love for all the things we want to protect from climate change, and to ask politicians to put aside their differences and commit to doing whatever is necessary to protect them.

“Beautiful things are possible when we work together.”