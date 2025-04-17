Young and old join forces to give Doncaster village huge spring clean-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of all ages joined forces to give a Doncaster village a huge spruce up as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, Bitter About Litter, an Armthorpe Parish Council project, organises the event as part of Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean campaign.

The event has gained momentum each and every year with more people attending and more litter picked up – and this year, 126 bags of rubbish were collected over a two week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community clean-up champion Lea Pedley said “This year’s spring clean was kick started with the Plastic Ocean event at Armthorpe Parish Council and Community Centre where schools of the village were urged to take part.

Youngsters joined in the litter picking in Armthorpe.

"Each school that attended was treated to fun activities based on this year’s theme, with a sweet treat buffet for their efforts after an hour long community clean-up.”

She said: “I want to say a massive well done to Shaw Wood Academy, Tranmoor Primary School and Southfield Primary School for their tremendous efforts.

"Pupils from each school clearly care about the environment and their future and it showed through their enthusiasm for the challenge set."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Littlest Litter Picker, six year old Logan, took to the stage to give a speech to his schoolmates, teachers and councillors about the importance of taking care of our planet.

Littlest litter picker Logan has been out cleaning up the streets of Armthorpe.

Added Lea: “The attending pupils each took part in the creative challenge prior to the event where they were set the task of creating artwork, writing or making an informative poster to send the message that what we do here in our village can have consequences even far out in the ocean.

"The artwork was displayed for the duration of the two week campaign and voted on to win eco prizes courtesy of Armthorpe Parish Council.”

Childrens University Doncaster joined in the event along with Amazon Sustainability and did their fair share of litterpicking across the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free books were also given to the children about looking after the planet and other nature titles courtesy of The National Literacy Trust Doncaster Eco Literacy Champ.

Lea Pedley lead the clean up campaign.

Councillor Tim Needham said: “I was genuinely inspired by the children and staff.

"The commitment everyone showed in clearing away litter and enhancing our community’s environment was truly commendable. I’m proud to see such meaningful engagement in making our community cleaner and greener.”

Added Lea: “A challenge was set to the community to reach a 100 bag target by the end of the two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Community clean-up events were run through the campaign with Trash Stomp Days.

The community came together to collect a whoppping 126 bags of rubbish.

"Not only was the target reached but surpassed with 126 full red bags of litter, collected, reported, sorted and lots recycled.

"That's the biggest amount collected in the Doncaster borough for the GBSC believed so far.

“Now that the Spring Clean is over, it doesn't mean the effort comes to a stop, there's always litter left lying about, it's an endless task but it's one that has the do good, feel good factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I encourage everyone to join in, whether it's picking up the odd piece of litter when out for a walk, joining in on one of our regular group litter pick sessions or simply spreading the message – every efforts counts.

"We owe it to ourselves and the environment around us to leave it better than we find it.”

If you're in the village of Armthorpe, get in touch with Lea to find out more about the project through the Bitter About Litter Facebook page or the Armthorpe Parish Council.