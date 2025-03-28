You can now get retro Doncaster Rovers hats - complete with Free Press logo
The retro bucket hats pay tribute to the Matchwinner kits sported by Rovers during the 1992-93.
The “heart monitor” and “seaweed over the shoulder” designs proved controversial at the time – but have gone on to become cult classics.
The hats also hark back to a time when the club was sponsored for several seasons by the Doncaster Free Press.
The head gear is the brainchild of online store the Sheffield Retro Shop, which has a number of memory lane designs and momentoes dedicated to the region’s football clubs.
A shop spokesperson said: ”Two early Nineties kits remembered fondly by Rovers fans. The seaweed away kit and the tachograph home shirt.”
The hats, which are priced at £19.99 are available HERE
