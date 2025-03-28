You can now get retro Doncaster Rovers hats - complete with Free Press logo

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Mar 2025, 06:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
These snazzy hats will take Doncaster Rovers fans on a real trip down memory lane – to a time when the club sported some of the most eye-catching kits in the country.

The retro bucket hats pay tribute to the Matchwinner kits sported by Rovers during the 1992-93.

The “heart monitor” and “seaweed over the shoulder” designs proved controversial at the time – but have gone on to become cult classics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hats also hark back to a time when the club was sponsored for several seasons by the Doncaster Free Press.

The retro hats celebrate 90s kits worn by Rovers. (Photo: Sheffield Retro Shop).The retro hats celebrate 90s kits worn by Rovers. (Photo: Sheffield Retro Shop).
The retro hats celebrate 90s kits worn by Rovers. (Photo: Sheffield Retro Shop).

The head gear is the brainchild of online store the Sheffield Retro Shop, which has a number of memory lane designs and momentoes dedicated to the region’s football clubs.

A shop spokesperson said: ”Two early Nineties kits remembered fondly by Rovers fans. The seaweed away kit and the tachograph home shirt.”

The hats, which are priced at £19.99 are available HERE

Related topics:Doncaster Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice