You can now get a Hornby LNER Azuma train set

Hornby, the iconic British model railway manufacturer, is launching a brand-new train set featuring the modern LNER Azuma train.

It marks a major change to their entry level high-speed train set, which for many years has showcased the beloved InterCity 125 train.

As the InterCity 125, or HST, is being replaced on the UK rail network by newer trains like the Azuma, it is only fitting that Hornby’s flagship set evolves to reflect the changing landscape of modern rail travel.

The LNER Azuma fleet, introduced in 2019, serves the East Coast Main Line with sleek design, advanced technology, and impressive speed capabilities.

Hornby has introduced a new LNER Azuma train set.

The Hornby LNER Azuma Train Set will feature a detailed, ready-to-run Azuma train in its iconic LNER livery, alongside track, and a controller.

Hornby has been selling a model LNER Azuma since 2022, but this is the first time it will be available as part of a train set.

Managing Director of LNER, David Horne, said: “We’re thrilled that Hornby are including the LNER Azuma in their entry level train set. The Azuma is a true icon of modern British rail travel, and we know this train set will be a hit with model railways newcomers. It’s an exciting time to be part of the evolution of rail travel, both in real life and in miniature form.”

Hornby is synonymous with model railways and its roots date back to 1901 in Liverpool, when founder Frank Hornby received a patent for his Meccano construction toy.

The first clockwork train was produced in 1920 and in 1938, Hornby launched its first OO gauge train.