Yorkshire Wildlife Park welcomes first monkey to be born in the Amazonas walkthrough reserve

An adorable new-born Titi monkey is winning the heart of visitors at award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The infant was born to first-time parents Jessie and Javari, who arrived at the park in November 2024.

It is the first primate to be born in the Amazonas walkthrough reserve.

Section Manager of Primates, Greg Clifton, said: “We are very excited by the arrival of the new Titi monkey.

Aww how cute is the new arrival?

“The baby is in excellent health and Jessie is proving to be a very loving mother.

“They will remain close to their mum over the coming months as they develop the strength and coordination for more independent movement. The youngster may be seen clinging to both its mother and father in turn, as they share the parenting duties.

“Javari is never far away and is keeping a close watch – reflecting the strong family ties that Red Titi monkeys are known for. They are very affectionate animals, always grooming and cuddling each other, which makes them very entertaining for visitors.”

The bushy-tailed primates are also known for their loud, vocal communication which can be heard throughout the park.

The new arrival clings to its parent's back.

Greg added: “This is a really special milestone for the park as it is the first time we have had a primate birth in the Amazonas reserve.

“Jessie and Javari only arrived at the park last November, on the recommendation of the European Breeding Programme. It is very exciting that we are celebrating a new arrival so soon.

“Although they are not an endangered species, titi monkeys do face challenges in the wild including habitat loss, fragmentation of populations and human activity.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to their conservation and look forward to seeing the infant grow.”

The immersive habitat Amazonas features species from South America critically endangered Golden Lion Tamarins and Silvery Marmosets as well mara (Patagonian Hares), the snall agouti and the ever popular capybaras.

Red Titi Monkeys contribute to the vitality of their ecosystems by playing a key role in maintaining the health of their ecosystems, dispersing seeds and also by contributing to the balance of their tropical home.

YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience, coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and African Painted Dogs.

Yorkshire Wildlife Resort boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive – the shopping, dining and entertainment village.