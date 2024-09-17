Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is gearing up for a spook-tacular Halloween scarefest.

Visitors can enjoy an unbeatable lineup of events from live shows to creepy characters, fearful fairground rides, and mystical music medleys.

The Halloween extravaganza runs from October 31 – November 2, located in the brand new “Let’s Go – Events Festival Village”.

YWP’s CEO John Minion said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming visitors for another unbeatable weekend of show-stopping Halloween events all located within the heart of the wildlife park.

“Visitors can expect a weekend of family fun, colourful characters, and things that go bump at night.

“As always the park is intending to go above and beyond, it will most definitely be a Halloween adventure to remember.”

For a limited time only YWP is offering an early bird discount on all Halloween tickets, https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/explore/special-events/halloween-event/

Meanwhile kids stay free this half term at the park's Hex Wildlife Hotel using the code HALFTERM https://www.hex-hotel.com/packages-offers/

Grimms Scary Tales at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Halloween event tickets come with free admission to the park.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and African Painted Dogs.