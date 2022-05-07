Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Doncaster charity fun run raises more than £6,000

The unique 5K and 10K routes that snake through the Park’s reserves attracted more than 1,000 runners who raised funds for the Wildlife Foundation, which is dedicated to protecting endangered species around the world.

A crowd of 600 friends and family showed their support for the Run for Wildlife event where the winner completed the course in just 33 minutes.

“This is probably the only run in the world that has lions and polar bears cheering you on” said Trustee Cheryl Williams, at the Branton park.

Runners make their way through Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“It was a fantastic day out with fun for all the family and it also raised vital funds for animal conservation and welfare projects."

“We know that our visitors and the Yorkshire public care deeply about animals and their support has meant the Foundation can support projects around the world that are making a real difference to the future of some species.”

The Foundation, which has just changed its name from the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation, is a leading force in conservation and is involved in scores of projects including reintroducing critically endangered Amur tigers and leopards into the wild and helping secure a future for giraffes, polar bears and other animals.

The focus of the 2022 run was the lowland Tapir, a large South American herbivorous mammal that belongs to the Rhinoceros family. The species, which has a spiky mane, has seen a 30% reduction in its numbers over the last thirty years due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and competition with domestic livestock.

The Run for Wildlife is organised by Curly’s Athletes, the local sports support organisation.

“It’s been amazing to work with the great team at the park again and bring you this amazing event” said Jonathan Frary, Director of Curly’s Athletes.

“With the heart of the race taking place within the park grounds, the runners had the chance to see so many amazing animals on the way round” added Jonathan.