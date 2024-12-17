Yorkshire Water completes South Yorkshire scheme aimed at reducing leaks and bursts

Yorkshire Water has completed a pressure management scheme in South Yorkshire to regulate water pressure in the clean water network to drive down leakage and reduce the likelihood and frequency of bursts.

The £300k project is part of a wider investment across the region by April 2025 to ensure the delivery of safe, clean drinking water and cutting supply interruption now and in the future.

The utility has committed to halving leakage across the network by 2050.

The introduction and roll out of smart technologies - including smart meters in homes and businesses – are contributing to mitigating leakages and bursts across the region.

The pressure management programme contributes to the ‘calm network’ strategy by reducing variances and surges in pressure.

It includes the installation of valves, pipe upgrades and additional fittings and maintenance.

Combined, this will reduce leak detection times, improve efficiency and performance, enhance visibility and control.

Sites identified by Yorkshire Water for the South Yorkshire phase of pressure management installation and monitoring included:

Market Street, Sheffield

Gawber Road, Barnsley

Dalton Lane, Sheffield

Kiveton Park, Sheffield

Victoria Corbett, project manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “Pressure and flow monitoring points will give us better visibility and control of the clean water network in South Yorkshire and contribute to our overall smart network strategy. Spotting leaks early can stop them becoming bursts, which are both disruptive to customers and expensive to fix.

“Reducing bursts has a positive impact on leakage, interruptions to water supply and water quality. It’s an important part of our commitment to deliver a sustainable, reliable service to our customers. Greater visibility across the network, allows us to identify and issue before it becomes a bigger problem.”

It's estimated that the upgrades to the south Yorkshire sites will save approximately 580,000 litres of water per day, by helping to prevent costly and disruptive bursts. The money saved can be reinvested to improve the wider network and enhancements at water treatment works.

Similar pressure management schemes are due to complete across north, east and west Yorkshire including Tingley, Dewsbury, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield and Kirkheaton, Mirfield, to improve water efficiency and supply.