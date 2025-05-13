Yorkshire Water apologises to Doncaster customers after MP steps in

Yorkshire Water has apologised to customers in Doncaster over low pressure issues after a city MP intervened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Sprotbrough as well as other parts of Doncaster have been impacted in recent days, with Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband taking up customers’ concerns.

He said: “I initially contacted Yorkshire Water yesterday about issues with low water pressure in Sprotbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following that I was made aware of there being low pressure in other parts of the constituency so I enquired to Yorkshire Water about these areas too. I have now received the following response from Yorkshire Water:

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has stepped in to help Yorkshire Water customers in his constituency.

"This is not acceptable for residents.

"I have now received the following response from Yorkshire Water."

In a post shared on his Facebook page, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “I would like to apologise for the inconvenience some constituents may be experiencing in relation to water pressure issues in Doncaster.

"During periods of warm, dry weather, like we have been experiencing, we implement what is known as a grid system to help manage supply and demand across the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This system effectively brings water in from other areas and is essential in maintaining overall water supply and preventing interruptions.

"Unfortunately, the deployment of the grid can result in lower water pressure in certain areas as the supply switches from one source to another.

"While this is an unavoidable consequence, we extend our apologies once again to everyone impacted. I completely understand how frustrating this can be for residents, and we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.

“Please be assured we are carefully monitoring water resources and customer demand during this continued dry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If any households are currently without water, please do share their addresses with us as soon as possible so we can investigate and resolve the issue promptly.

"Similarly, if there are any Priority Service Register (PSR) customers without supply who need bottled water delivered, we can arrange this too; please either share their details or ask them to contact our contact centre directly. For anyone not on the PSR we will reimburse them for any bottled water they have purchased during this interruption.”

Please get in touch via [email protected] or 01302 875462 if you are without water so issues can be passed to Yorkshire Water.