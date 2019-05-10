Yorkshire's most weird and wonderful tattoos - does yours feature in our picture gallery?

Whether its your favourite football team, singer or just some creative, artistic design, plenty of us have gone under the needle - with varying degrees of success. We've dipped into our archives to find some of Yorkshire's most unusual tattoos - is yours in here?

1. Crazy Frog Vicky Mangham had a tattoo of novelty chart star Crazy Frog done in 2005.

2. Sean Bean Sheffield United fan and Hollywood star Sean Bean has 100% Blade inked on his arm, to show his devotion to the Blades.

3. Barbie Barbie fan Julia Fitzgerald got a Barbie tattoo.

4. 100% Blades Tony Sweeney's Sheffield United tattoo.

