Yorkshire residents encouraged to nominate local champions for Sporting Equals Awards 2024

Previous winner Paula Dunn.

Sporting Equals, an independent body that champions race equity across sport, have issued a call to action to the people of Yorkshire to nominate local champions for the 2024 Sporting Equals Awards, which will celebrate the contributions made by ethnically diverse people and communities in sport and physical activity.

The Awards will take place at Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on Saturday 5th October and be hosted by comedian and TV personality Judi Love. The awards put a focus on both the elite and grassroots sport - celebrating achievements and profiling ethnically diverse role models. The awards also put the spotlight on the challenges that are still faced across the sport sector and the action required.

In 2020, Bradford’s Paula Dunn won the Coach of the Year award, recognising her achievements in working with athletes at the highest level of performance in sport as Head Coach of Para Athletics at British Athletics. A five-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Dunn was the first woman to become a head coach at British Athletics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are open until the 8th September, and you can find out how to nominate your local champion for the following awards by visiting: Sporting Equals (sportingequalsawards.org.uk)

The list of awards for 2024 includes:

England Athletics Coach of the Year

Sport England Community Sports Project of the Year

LTA Tennis Foundation Community Tennis Award

Swim England Award

The FA Community Champion of the Year

Mind Wellbeing Award

Sports Organisation of the Year Award

Gamechanger of the Year Award

Sporting Equals Lifetime Achievement Award

This year, winners will be crowned in 11 categories, ranging from Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year to The FA Community Champion of the Year. New for this year is the Mind Mental Health Award, which aims to address the inequality in access to sport and physical activity and how that impacts mental health. Research by Mind has shown that exercise can reduce the risk of depression by as much of 30%. Only 55% of ethnically diverse people are likely to be physically active, compared to 62% of white people.

Arun Kang OBE, Chief Executive of Sporting Equals, said: "We are really excited to deliver the 8th edition of the Awards in partnership with Sport England, who empathise with the importance of these Awards, to acknowledge the contribution made by ethnically diverse communities in sport and to inspire the next generation.

“The Sporting Equals Awards are a chance to celebrate the effect that ethnically diverse people and communities have on the sport and physical activity sector. The awards also provide the opportunity to reflect on the changes that still need to be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage those who are impacted by ethnically diverse community heroes to get nominating. Recognising their achievements will help inspire and increase more diverse volunteers, coaches, elite athletes and sports administrators.”

Viveen Taylor, Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Sport England, said: “Sport belongs to everyone but is not yet an equal or welcome space for all. Tackling inequalities is at the heart of Uniting the Movement and until everyone feels able to take part in the sport and activity they want – without fear of prejudice or judgement – our work continues. We’re proud to be a partner of the Sporting Equals Awards; it’s a chance to celebrate and showcase progress from across the country with race equality, and spotlight the work that still needs to be done.”

Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold winner and Paralympic athlete, added: “The Sporting Equals Awards is all about recognising the hard work athletes, coaches and volunteers have put in over the course of the last year. It is a night to celebrate with friends and families while also being able to network with others. When there are hundreds of inspiring individuals in a building, it creates a standard for everyone to want to achieve.”

The awards will be delivered in collaboration with Sport England to support the ‘Uniting the Movement’ strategy, which aims to tackle racism and improve race quality within sport. Key governing bodies and organisations in the industry including England Athletics, The FA, Mind, Swim England, The LTA Tennis Foundation and Youth Sport Trust will also support the awards.