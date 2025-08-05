Yorkshire Choice Awards 2026: Celebrating the people and organisations who make the county proud
From unsung heroes and tireless volunteers to inspiring businesses and life‑changing charities, this is your opportunity to ensure their dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. Unlike many awards, the Yorkshire Choice Awards are powered by the people - winners are chosen by public vote.
Who will you nominate?
The organisers are looking for the people and organisations who embody Yorkshire’s spirit of resilience, kindness, and community. Perhaps it’s:
Someone who has faced personal struggles and turned their experience into hope for others.
A local business that always goes above and beyond for its customers and community.
A volunteer who quietly makes an extraordinary difference without ever seeking recognition.
A charity working tirelessly to provide vital services, raise awareness, and bring support where it’s needed most.
“These awards are all about shining a light on those who make a real difference, often without ever asking for thanks,” founders Joanne Maltby and Melanie Malcolm said. “We want Yorkshire to be the one saying thank you - loudly and proudly.”
Nominations are now open at www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk. Make sure to review the rules and criteria for each award category to give your nominee the very best chance of reaching the public vote stage.
The power is in your hands. Who has made a difference to you? Now is the time to give them the recognition they truly deserve.
