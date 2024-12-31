Yorkshire Air Ambulance welcomes new helicopter to its fleet for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has welcomed a new helicopter to its fleet for 2025.

The service has announced the arrival of its third, brand-new, H145 D3 helicopter, G-YAIR – and the aircraft is likely to become a regular sight in the skies above Doncaster and across Yorkshire over the coming months.

Following a meticulous medical fit-out at Airbus Helicopters in Oxford, G-YAIR made its maiden flight into Yorkshire on December 19, marking an exciting new chapter for the charity.

This latest addition to the fleet will join YAA’s existing aircrafts, G-YAAA and G-YORX, forming part of a rotational system that will ensure the charity remains operationally resilient.

This vital addition will provide a no-notice replacement during scheduled maintenance, unexpected repairs, and mandatory crew training.

By eliminating the need for leased aircraft during these periods, G-YAIR will enable YAA to maintain seamless lifesaving coverage across the region, ensuring operational availability remains as close to 100% as possible.

Steve Waudby, Director of Aviation at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, "The addition of G-YAIR to our fleet is a pivotal moment for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, significantly enhancing our ability to maintain uninterrupted emergency response coverage.

This investment represents our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of care to the people of Yorkshire, ensuring we are always ready to respond when needed”.

The H145 D3 helicopter is one of the most advanced models of its kind, boasting innovative features designed to enhance efficiency and patient care.

These include a five-bladed main rotor that significantly reduces vibrations, ensuring a smoother ride for patients and crew alike, while integrated onboard Wi-Fi and secure communication systems allow patient data to be transmitted to hospitals in real time, enabling hospital teams to prepare for patients’ arrival before they land, saving precious time in critical situations.

Inside the cabin, the medical crew benefits from a modern wheeled stretcher system, making patient loading and unloading faster and easier. This system reduces the need for manual lifting, improving both efficiency and safety during missions.

As an independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies entirely on the generosity of the public to keep its vital service running. The arrival of G-YAIR strengthens the charity’s ability to provide uninterrupted, emergency care to the 5 million people living in Yorkshire and its visitors.

Abby Barmby, Director of Marketing & Communications at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “The addition of G-YAIR to our fleet is a powerful reminder of the vital role we play in saving lives across the region.

This achievement would not be possible without the steadfast support of our generous donors, fundraisers, and partners.

Their continued commitment ensures that we can invest in state-of-the-art resources, like this new helicopter, and maintain the highest level of pre-hospital critical care. As we look toward 2025, we are excited to see the positive impact of our enhanced fleet and continue our mission to provide lifesaving treatment to the people of Yorkshire”.

For more information on Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can support its lifesaving work, visit www.yaa.org.uk.