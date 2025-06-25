Yorkshire Air Ambulance moves forward after planning permission was granted for new airbase

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) have today confirmed that planning permission has been granted for their new Northern Airbase, which is to be located on the outskirts of Skipton on Swale, near Thirsk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks a hugely significant milestone for the Charity who have long yearned for a permanent home in the northern part of Yorkshire to enable them to deliver life-saving critical care across the whole of Yorkshire in a timely manner.

Following years of searching for a suitable site, YAA has agreed to purchase some land on the outskirts of Skipton on Swale, just 3.5 miles from its current operations at RAF Topcliffe and North Yorkshire Council have now granted planning permission for the development to commence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This milestone has only been possible through close cooperation with North Yorkshire Council, external agencies and interested parties to ensure that the Charity’s plans are sympathetic, sustainable and environmentally friendly.

An artist's impression of the new airbase.

The new base will be purpose-built to reflect the exceptional facilities already established at YAA’s Nostell Air Support Unit near Wakefield, and will create a dedicated, long-term base for the northern region, providing stability for YAA’s lifesaving operations and ensuring it is equipped to respond to emergencies efficiently and quickly – with the latter particularly important to the more isolated rural communities especially in the North and East of the County.

Mike Harrop, Chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted with this news and look forward to starting the build process in due course. This has already been a long journey for YAA and, after searching for a number of years, to now secure the right site for our new Northern Airbase is very exciting.”

For over a decade YAA has been a tenant at RAF Topcliffe benefiting from the invaluable support of the Royal Air Force, the British Army’s 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, and crucially the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this relationship has been pivotal in enabling YAA to deliver its critical service, the Charity’s vision for a purpose-built base reflects its commitment to advancing its capabilities and ensuring its crews can operate at the highest level in the years ahead.

Mike continues, “The new site at Skipton on Swale is only 3.5 miles away from our current base at RAF Topcliffe, however with the future of the military site uncertain, the need to ensure our future in this part of the region was paramount.

“We are delighted that the outskirts of Skipton on Swale will be our permanent home for years to come and allow us to maintain continuity and stability for our critical care service.”

Built with sustainability in mind, the new base offers energy-efficient infrastructure and flexible space to support the evolving needs of the Charity’s HEMS operations and will include: a clinical planning room, advanced training and simulation suite, crew accommodation, wellbeing zones and ample meeting spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new airbase represents a signi­ficant investment for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and one that is entirely aimed at improving the service we deliver to the communities we serve. It will strengthen our service, enhance patient care and provide a modern facility designed speci­fically for the needs of our aviation and medical crew.

“It has only been possible through the continued generosity of our supporters and funders whose backing is pivotal to us sustaining, and improving, our life-saving work.” added Mike.

The cost of the development is expected to be covered by pre-planned savings and investments, grant funding, philanthropic support and private donations.

The project has been designed by Leeds based architects Group Ginger, and the Charity are now in the process of appointing a lead contractor and will then commence the development. A completion date is yet be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Air Ambulance operates a fleet of advanced Airbus H145 D3 helicopters, serving a population of five million people across four million acres.

The Charity relies entirely on the generosity of its supporters, with every mission funded by public donations. For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can support its lifesaving work, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.