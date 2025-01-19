Yorkshire Air Ambulance launches campaign to add supporters' names to helicopters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has launched a campaign to add supporters’ names to its fleet of helicopters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark its 25th anniversary, YAA is inviting supporters to become part of its lifesaving mission with the launch of its latest fundraising campaign, A Year Over Yorkshire.

For the first time in its history, YAA is offering supporters the unique opportunity to have their names proudly displayed on the tail bumpers of its iconic yellow helicopters for an entire year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative allows participants to form a personal connection with the charity, symbolically joining its frontline crews as they respond to emergencies across the region.

Supporters can now get their names on the Yorkshire Air Ambulance fleet.

Each of YAA’s three state-of-the-art H145 D3 helicopters – G-YORX, G-YAAA, and the charity’s newest addition, G-YAIR – can feature up to 800 names.

Supporters can secure their place with a minimum donation of £100, with the option to contribute more to further aid the charity’s vital work.

The campaign’s tagline, ‘Your Name, Their Lifesaver’, reflects the vital role supporters play in sustaining Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s lifesaving work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YAA is an independent charity that relies entirely on the generosity of the public to ensure that life-saving medical care is available to those in urgent need across Yorkshire.

In 2024 alone, the charity’s critical care team treated 1,297 patients, including 326 patients suffering from cardiac arrests, delivering over 417 lifesaving interventions, highlighting the vital role supporters play in keeping the service operational.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Garry Brasher, YAA’s longest-serving pilot, said: "This is an incredibly exciting campaign.

"Every mission we fly is made possible by the generosity of our supporters and I have seen firsthand how deeply our work resonates with the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A Year Over Yorkshire’ is a chance for our supporters to be more than donors—they’ll be part of every mission we fly for a year. It’s a fitting tribute to the people of Yorkshire and a fantastic way to celebrate 25 years of saving lives".

Each supporter will receive a personalised digital certificate to confirm their place on the helicopter and will also be able to track the location of their name using an online name finder, enabling them to see their contribution to YAA’s lifesaving work.

Tessa Klemz, Regional Fundraising Manager for North & East Yorkshire, understands how meaningful this campaign will be to those who have been directly impacted by YAA’s work.

She said: "Having your name on our helicopter is something that has been requested time and time again by our supporters, especially those who’ve been directly impacted by our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly proud to finally offer this opportunity to the people of Yorkshire.

"Whether it’s your name, a loved one’s, or a tribute in memory of someone special. ‘A Year Over Yorkshire’ is our way of showing that every name, every donation, and every supporter is part of our lifesaving journey. We’re excited to take these names to the skies as we continue saving lives across the region."

As part of the campaign’s initial launch, 20 names from the first panel to be filled will be selected at random.

These lucky supporters will receive an exclusive invitation to visit YAA’s Nostell Air Support Unit, where they can see their name displayed on the helicopter in person and meet some of the crew who carry out lifesaving missions every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A Year Over Yorkshire’ is open for submissions now and supporters are encouraged to secure their place early to avoid disappointment. All terms and conditions can be found on the YAA website.

This campaign not only celebrates YAA’s proud history but also highlights the generosity and community spirit that keeps the service operational.

To find out more about A Year Over Yorkshire or to secure your place in YAA history, visit https://www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/a-year-over-yorkshire/.