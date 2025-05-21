Yobs destroy bug hotel at Doncaster beauty spot after setting it on fire

Mindless yobs have destroyed a bug hotel at a Doncaster beauty spot after setting it on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another “insect inn” was also damaged after the wooden structures were set alight at Kirk Sandall’s Glass Park.

Bug hotels – or insect inns – are special hand-made buildings designed to encourage and attract insects and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing photos and details of the incident on social media, a member of the public said: “Some wonderful kids have set fire to the bug hotel.

A bug hotel at Kirk Sandall's Glass Park has been destroyed after being set on fire. (Photo: Friends of the Glass Park).

"I tried pulling out the burning twigs and threw dry dirt on it. The other bug house has been destroyed.”

A spokesperson for The Friends of The Glass Park said: “The Insect inn is totally gone. You can see how close the fire came to spreading into the wood.”

The park, built on the site of the former Pilkington Glass factory, has been transformed into a wildlife wonderland, with trailers for walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident follows similar blazes in Shaw Wood, Armthorpe.

In just over a fortnight there have been numerous arson attacks in the wood, which is located near to Basil Avenue in the village.

One eye witness told the Free Press: "Half of the forest has already burned down and the arsonists have no scruples and are setting fires closer and closer to the fences of the residents' gardens.

"They are young people - the residents are trying to find them themselves. Recently, a fire was set in the garden of one of the houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Since Monday 28 April, we have received nine calls relating to deliberately set fires near Basil Avenue, Doncaster.

"Although two of these were false alarms, it is clear that there is an issue with young people setting fires in this area . In several cases, young people have been seen in the area shortly before fires have been reported.

"Deliberate fires not only put communities at unnecessary risk, but they also waste firefighters time and mean that, should a real emergency occur, the response could be delayed.”

Anyone with information please contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.