YMCA opens new charity shop in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Leading worldwide charity the YMCA has opened a new shop inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

The store sells a wide range of furniture as well as men’s, women and children’s clothing, toys and also has a maternity area as well as a specialised vintage section, as well as electrical items and bric a brac.

The store also has a furniture and white goods collection service, house clearances available throughout the week free of charge.

Donations are also accepted. Contact 01302 879530 to book in.

