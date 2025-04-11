YMCA opens new charity shop in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading worldwide charity the YMCA has opened a new shop inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store sells a wide range of furniture as well as men’s, women and children’s clothing, toys and also has a maternity area as well as a specialised vintage section, as well as electrical items and bric a brac.

The store also has a furniture and white goods collection service, house clearances available throughout the week free of charge.

Donations are also accepted. Contact 01302 879530 to book in.