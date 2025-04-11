YMCA opens new charity shop in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leading worldwide charity the YMCA has opened a new shop inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.
The store sells a wide range of furniture as well as men’s, women and children’s clothing, toys and also has a maternity area as well as a specialised vintage section, as well as electrical items and bric a brac.
The store also has a furniture and white goods collection service, house clearances available throughout the week free of charge.
Donations are also accepted. Contact 01302 879530 to book in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.