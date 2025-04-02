X-ray saves life of Doncaster man who lost parents and four brothers to cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man who lost both his parents and four brothers to cancer has said an X-ray saved his life after he was also struck down with the disease.

David McLean, who is better known as Tommy, or his nickname Danny, of Intake and former tradesman who built suspended ceilings and created partition walls, has praised medics who came to rescue.

Because of the family history of cancer, every year, he would find an excuse to head to his GPs to ask for a chest x-ray.

Tommy, a dad-of-three, who was also sleeping in his van for work, was X-rayed and a range of other tests were carried out and it was found he also had lung cancer.

A chest X-ray helped save David's life.

“When my parents and brothers, aged 59, 61, 63 and 66, all die from cancer it makes you highly aware of it,” said Tommy.

“I knew I’d get it. I knew I wouldn’t escape.

“I’d annually make up excuses to have an x-ray. I have COPD and asthma but I was finding I was out of breath more than usual, that’s why I asked for the last x-ray.”

Tommy underwent surgery to have the cancer removed.

“I can’t thank the doctors and nurses at Sheffield’s Hallamshire Hospital enough,” he said.

“The Doncaster Macmillan Team were also fabulous. They gave me a grant to help me financially, helped me to get temporary accommodation, which hopefully will soon be permanent, and answered any questions I had. They were so supportive.”

Tommy has totally changed his lifestyle since his diagnosis. He stopped smoking overnight, changed his diet and now heads to the gym regularly.

“I want to say a big thank you to all who helped me and to say to people if you are in doubt over something health wise see a doctor.

"Getting checked out saved my life. The quicker cancer is detected, the quicker it’s treated and you’ve chance of a better success rate.”

Kris McKay, Macmillan Community Cancer Care Co-Ordinator, said: “It was a pleasure to support Tommy.

"We can help people with cancer and their loved ones in a wide range of ways.

"We can answer questions about the condition, treatment and explain the local services and support that is available.

"This includes helping them access counselling and emotional support as well as assessing for grants, benefits and addressing issues with housing. It is great for us to see Tommy so well and back on his feet.”

You can watch Tommy’s story here - https://youtu.be/o1olNPA7oz4

For anyone with questions about cancer they can contact the Doncaster Macmillan Cancer Support Team, who are based at Doncaster Royal Infirmary Outpatients Department (Monday to Friday), by:

Phoning: 03000 214 853

The team is also regularly out and about in Doncaster’s communities and in GP surgeries.