X-Factor winners Real Like You soak up sun as St Leger Festival kicks off in Doncaster

X-Factor winners Real Like You were among the guests at Doncaster Racecourse.

Yesterday saw one of the hottest days in the meeting’s history as the mercury hit 29 degrees at Town Moor.

The launch day saw thousands of eager race-goers hit the stands, boxes and champagne lawns to kick off the four day event in style.

And two members of X-Factor winners Real Like You were seen at the races looking stunning, taking a break from their most recent studio sessions.

Halle Williams and Virginia Hampson treated themselves to a day in the sun filled with fun and fizz, with their managers close by their side.

Halle stunned in a divine snake print mini dress with classic square-toe gold heels, whilst Virginia turned heads in a green floral midi-dress paired with white wedges and her hair slicked back in a gorgeous 90’s bun.

The girls, who have been busy recording their brand-new debut album, said: “We knew we were going to have a lovely day off from recording, but this sunshine!

"Yorkshire’s looking just beautiful in the sunshine! I think this racing festival might be up there as one of the best you know”.