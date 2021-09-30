Writing group for teens will bring out creativity in future novelists and poets in Doncaster

After several years hiatus, Doncaster Young Writers will be returning to The Point following successful funding from VCFS.

The group is aimed at 14 to 19 year old’s who like writing.

Vicky Morris, who will run the group, said: “We’re open to young people of all interests.

The workshops will happen fortnightly.

“You don’t have to feel you’re a great writer to attend.

“The focus will be on speaking ideas and developing your voice.

“Less on grammar and spelling.

“Here we don’t worry about getting things ‘right’ which can take the joy out of writing.”

The group will meet fortnightly on Thursday evenings.

It will be free to attend and will be made up of informal creative writing workshops on everything from short stories to poetry.

Members will be encouraged to develop their literacy skills by taking part in open mics, working with professional writers and submitting their work for publication in books and magazines.

The workshops will be held at The Point.

Vicky said: “Words can offer so much to teenagers at what can be an overwhelming time in their development.

“They allow them to process and express their feelings and ideas.

“We aim to create a safe and supportive environment where that can happen.”

Previous members of the Doncaster Young Writers have won prestigious accolades like The Young Northern Writers Award and the Wales Young Poets Award.

If you want to join the writing group or find out more information click here to visit their website.