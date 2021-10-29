Would Doncaster survive if there was a zombie apocalypse this Halloween?

With Halloween just a few days away Rant Casino investigated which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse.

They calculated that in a hypothetical zombie attack Doncaster would have 135,275 monsters to contend with.

43.25 per cent of the population would be un-dead with Doncaster’s 78 cemeteries being the source of the problem.

Do you think you would survive?

There would be 237.94 zombies per KM2 so odds of survival would be looking rather grim.

But in the UK ranking's Doncaster is not the worst place to live during an apocalypse as Leeds ranks top, closely followed by Manchester and Liverpool.

Estimations for this study are based on a sample of 369,240 globally geo-located cemeteries and graves acquired from an established public database of cemetery records.

The total number of zombies is synonymous to the number of graves in the area.

The geo-located data set of cemeteries was then aggregated by district and state to determine the total number of graver per capita and graves per KM2.