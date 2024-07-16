World record attempt for the most flat caps in one place planned in Doncaster
Doncaster is hoping to break the world record for the most people wearing flat caps at a single event.
The challenge will take place in Mexborough on August 1 – Yorkshire Day, with everyone invited to take part.
The Flat Cap Challenge will take place at Mexborough Athletic Grounds at 7pm, with access to the grounds from 6.30pm.
As well as promoting Yorkshire, the event is also to support mental health organisation Monday Knights.
Anyone interested in taking part can register at https://www.mondayknights.uk/flatcap
