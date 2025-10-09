World Mental Health Day: Wellness walks to take place across Doncaster

A series of wellness walks are to be held across Doncaster to mark World Mental Health Day this October 10.

The Walk for Wellness will visit a number of locations across the city and people are welcome to join stages of the walk or the whole route if they wish.

Times and locations are as follows

9.30am – 10am Well Bean Cafe

10.40am – 11am New Beginnings

11.45am – noon Civic Offices, Sir Nigel Gresley Square

12.15pm – 12.30pm Future Pathways

12.30 – 12.40pm – Changing Lives/Starting Point

1.40pm to 2.40pm – Club Doncaster Eco Power Stadium

3.15pm to 3.30pm – The Haven, Imperial Crescent

4pm – PFG Wellness Centre

All are welcome and fancy dress is welcomed – but optional.

The Wellness Centre, which is situated in Montrose Avenue, Intake, will also be hosting an advice, guidance and information event, with details of local food bank provision.

For further details, click HERE