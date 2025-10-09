World Mental Health Day: Wellness walks to take place across Doncaster
The Walk for Wellness will visit a number of locations across the city and people are welcome to join stages of the walk or the whole route if they wish.
Times and locations are as follows
9.30am – 10am Well Bean Cafe
10.40am – 11am New Beginnings
11.45am – noon Civic Offices, Sir Nigel Gresley Square
12.15pm – 12.30pm Future Pathways
12.30 – 12.40pm – Changing Lives/Starting Point
1.40pm to 2.40pm – Club Doncaster Eco Power Stadium
3.15pm to 3.30pm – The Haven, Imperial Crescent
4pm – PFG Wellness Centre
All are welcome and fancy dress is welcomed – but optional.
The Wellness Centre, which is situated in Montrose Avenue, Intake, will also be hosting an advice, guidance and information event, with details of local food bank provision.
For further details, click HERE