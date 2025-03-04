World Book Day: Widowed author inspires son taking steps to become a published writer

A widowed dad from Doncaster is showcasing all his books with his son, Hugo, on World Book Day.

Ric Hart who lost his wife hours after birth in 2018 has published now seven books after his loss, where five of them are children’s books, aimed at children and adults going through loss or adversity in their lives.

His latest adult book is “growth through grief” which is available on Amazon and Waterstones.

Ric Hart’ son Hugo, who is now nearly 7, has been inspired by his father’s journey and wants to create his own children’s book in time to come.

The book is set to be called “Hugo and Daddy’s Real Life Adventures” and will share all his special memories travelling with his daddy, and new places to visit intime, alongside sharing his own thoughts and feelings throughout the book alongside his own hobbies and interests.

Ric said: “I couldn’t be more prouder of my son and how far we have come. Jade would be so proud of all I have achieved upto present and with

Hugo, this is very much so my focus going forward. The ideas and initial stages of Hugo’s children’s book is going to be exciting, emotional but also inspiring to so many, and are under way already with a few pages already been designed alongside the front cover.

"With it also being World Book Day on Thursday and that time of the year, there was no better time to announce this. The book will be published hopefully in the next 12-18 months fingers crossed, and Ric has some amazing ideas on promoting this with Hugo.

The Hugo and Daddy’s saga of books can be found on Amazon and Waterstones and are all linked to national and local charities in relation

to the proceeds, where his next cheque will be going to the children’s bereavement centre in Newark later this summer.

Ric also released his own podcast called “Real with Ric” which is available on Apple podcast, Spotify and Amazon Music which shares his journey on life after loss.