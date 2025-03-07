Work to regenerate Doncaster city centre continues

Work by the council to regenerate Doncaster city centre is continuing apace.

Now when visiting the city centre, be sure to venture to the Waterdale area to see the work that has been done on the walkway.

This project, funded by UK Government, has seen the old central library removed to create a temporary open space, which now features a fresher and greener look.

Trees, shrubs and new grass have been planted as well as 618 square meters of new turf on the site of the old library.

A spokesman said: “When visiting, don't forget to check out the local businesses within the area and we thank them for their patience during this project.”