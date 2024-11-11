Work starts to repair Doncaster Post Office five months after it was wrecked in smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has got under way to repair a Doncaster Post Office five months after it was wrecked after being hit by a car in a high-speed police chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheatley Hills Stores and Post Office on Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills suffered extensive damage in June when a black Vauxhall Astra ploughed into the building during a police pursuit.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Workers have now begun carrying out repairs to the building at the junction of Chestnut Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has started to repair Wheatley Hills Post Office.

The Post Office will remain closed and customers are being advised to continue using other branches in the meantime.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Wheatley Hills Post Office is temporarily closed due a vehicle being in collision with the premises on 16 June 11.41pm, when the branch was closed.

“It is not yet known when the branch will be able to re-open.

"We are supporting the postmaster. In the interim alternative branches include Livingstone Avenue, Montrose Avenue and Intake, which are all within 1.25 miles.”

The building suffered extensive damage when it was hit by a car in June.

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingstone Avenue Post Office, 9 Livingstone Avenue, Doncaster, DN2 4SA

Montrose Avenue , 43 Montrose Avenue, Doncaster, Montrose Avenue, DN2 6PL

Intake Post Office, 47-51 Sandringham Road, Doncaster, DN2 5HY

The driver was arrested and was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hurtled out of control and smashed into the building.

Anyone with information in connection to the collision is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 995 of 16 June 2024.