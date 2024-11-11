Work starts to repair Doncaster Post Office five months after it was wrecked in smash
Wheatley Hills Stores and Post Office on Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills suffered extensive damage in June when a black Vauxhall Astra ploughed into the building during a police pursuit.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Workers have now begun carrying out repairs to the building at the junction of Chestnut Avenue.
The Post Office will remain closed and customers are being advised to continue using other branches in the meantime.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “Wheatley Hills Post Office is temporarily closed due a vehicle being in collision with the premises on 16 June 11.41pm, when the branch was closed.
“It is not yet known when the branch will be able to re-open.
"We are supporting the postmaster. In the interim alternative branches include Livingstone Avenue, Montrose Avenue and Intake, which are all within 1.25 miles.”
The full addresses of alternative branches are:
Livingstone Avenue Post Office, 9 Livingstone Avenue, Doncaster, DN2 4SA
Montrose Avenue , 43 Montrose Avenue, Doncaster, Montrose Avenue, DN2 6PL
Intake Post Office, 47-51 Sandringham Road, Doncaster, DN2 5HY
The driver was arrested and was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hurtled out of control and smashed into the building.
Anyone with information in connection to the collision is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 995 of 16 June 2024.
