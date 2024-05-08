Work starts on revamp for Doncaster's Astrabound play centre 16 years after opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The play centre in Crompton Road, Wheatley will remain open throughout the works – but users are being warned of potential disruption and that some areas will be closed during the works, which are scheduled to run until May 10.

An Astrabound spokesperson said: “Work has commenced today.

“We are super excited and look forward to you all enjoying our new features in the coming weeks.

Astrabound in Doncaster is being given a revamp.

“We are open as usual should you be planning to visit.

“There will be no access to the target area or gaming machine area.”

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We are aiming for minimal disruption.”