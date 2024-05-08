Work starts on revamp for Doncaster's Astrabound play centre 16 years after opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
The play centre in Crompton Road, Wheatley will remain open throughout the works – but users are being warned of potential disruption and that some areas will be closed during the works, which are scheduled to run until May 10.
An Astrabound spokesperson said: “Work has commenced today.
“We are super excited and look forward to you all enjoying our new features in the coming weeks.
“We are open as usual should you be planning to visit.
“There will be no access to the target area or gaming machine area.”
“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We are aiming for minimal disruption.”
The venue first opened its doors in March 2008 and has attracted thousands of youngsters and their families from across Doncaster and beyond since its opening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.