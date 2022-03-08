Work begins on improved pathways in Austerfield

The Austerfield Mosaic Reserve circular route project is a step closer now that the first three pathways are in place.

The project, which is being funded by a £100K grant from FCC Communities Foundation, will provide easy access for anyone who finds the sandy paths on the Reserve difficult.

Sue Rose, trustee of the Mosaic Trust is excited the project is starting to take shape.

Work gets underway

She said: “Our long-term vision of an accessible circular route so that everyone can enjoy this much-loved community facility, has begun.

"We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC Communities Foundation has given us and we’re looking forward to the grand opening in May.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager said: “We’re delighted to have supported the Trust and we look forward to work being completed shortly.”