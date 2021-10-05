Women's Lives Matter to hold 'not one woman more' vigil in Doncaster park after Sarah Everard killing

Campaigners will gather at Elmfield Park on Sunday for the ‘Not One Woman More’ vigil which comes just days after serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was jailed for life for the horrific kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

It also comes after teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered in a park in London and the killings of eight women in South Yorkshire during lockdown.

The event will take place in the park from 3pm to 5pm when people are asked to attend the peaceful vigil with flowers and banners and messages of support.

A statement from Doncaster Women’s Lives Matter said: “Violence against women and girls is at an all time high - this is an epidemic.

“241 women in the UK were killed in 2019, the highest number in a decade.

“In 2020 it was estimated that 1.6 million women in the UK were victims of domestic abuse.

“In 2020, domestic abuse cases in Doncaster have increased by 16%.

"Eight women have been murdered in South Yorkshire during the lockdown - males were arrested in all cases.

“The majority of violent offences against women are perpetrated by males. It is evident across our society that misogyny exists and women are being harmed and murdered as a result.

“This simply has to end.

“We will be coming together to remember all the women that have been murdered as a result of gender based violence, including the recent murder of Sabina Nessa.

“Gender based violence is preventable and politicians need to step up and increase funding for specialist services to keep women and their families safe. We ask for no more cuts to vital services.

“Please attend and show solidarity in remembering women that have been murdered as a result of male violence.

“This is a peaceful vigil, if possible please attend with flowers and banners to show support.”