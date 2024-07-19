Woman's search for grandad's long-lost war medals focuses on Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proud Lisa Smith has appealed for help in Doncaster as she tries to track down her grandad’s war medals.

Arthur Caines won the awards for service in World War One.

But they have long since passed out of the family and Lisa believes they did so in Doncaster.

Welshman Arthur settled in the city and died there in 1976.

Lisa is hoping to track down her grandad's war medals. (Photo/Video: World War 1 Remembrance Centre).

His family believe his medals were sold privately shortly after that - or perhaps around 2007.

Arthur, who served in the Royal Field Artillery, was awarded the Mons Star, the Great War Medal and the Victory Medal.

Lisa has been buoyed by recently acquiring similar awards given to Arthur’s brothers, Frank and Albert.

All three men, who were from Blaenavon in south Wales, enlisted to fight in the war.

Lisa and Gordon Cross at the World War 1 Remembrance Centre in Portsmouth. (Photo: World War 1 Remembrance Centre).

Albert was wounded just before Christmas 1914 and invalided back home. Frank was killed in action in March 1915 at the age of 19.

Their medals were in a batch bought several years by Portsmouth collector Gordon Cross.

He decided to try to trace relatives and soon found a Facebook appeal by air hostess Lisa.

She travelled from her home in Pontypool, Wales, to be handed her great-uncles’ medals by Gordon at the World War One Remembrance Centre in Portsmouth.

Albert and Arthur Caines.

Lisa said: ‘What an amazing surprise to have Gordon contact me and say that he had the medals.

‘It’s lovely that they are coming back into the family. It’s where they belong.

"It’s quite emotional to have them back, to think that I’ve got the medals that they had over 100 years ago.

“Now I’m hoping that I can finally find my grandad’s medals and bring them home to Wales.”

Frank Caines

Lisa hopes that anyone who can help her in her quest will email her at [email protected]

