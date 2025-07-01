Woman's fundraiser to bring partner home after eight month meningitis battle

A Doncaster woman has organised a fundraising evening to bring home her partner after an eight month battle against meningitis which left him in a coma and unable to walk and talk.

Alex Brunt of Thorne has been in hospital since December 19 last year – and family and friends have launched a funding campaign to get him home.

Partner Sue, a hairdresser, said: “On that day, I was half way through doing a client’s hair when Alex called me to say the GP wanted him to go to A&E for a CT scan.

“Life has never been the same since that day.

"We finally found out Alex had suffered from food poisoning, which very quickly turned to listeria meningitis.

"It aggressively infected his brain and he spent a lot of time sedated and on a ventilator in intensive care at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield.

"Lots of different meds and surgeries followed and I can honestly say I don't think I've ever been so terrified in my whole life.

"He was in a coma for weeks and he’s now unable to walk, talk and swallow.

Partner Sue is hosting a clairvoyant evening featuring Sue Searle to raise funds.

"He has limited movements in his upper limbs and has been left with a severe brain injury and potentially more issues we are yet to find.

"Fast forward to today and Alex still has a long road ahead of him, but his recovery so far is nothing short of miraculous.

"He is living in a fantastic rehab lodge with an amazing team who are adamant they will get him walking and talking again.

“I am trying to get my living area transformed into a hospital room to get him home.

"We are entitled the basic and minimal equipment to care for him but I want to get things so he can have a better quality of life like an electric wheelchair, a stair lift and a recliner - things that the NHS don’t provide to save him from rotting in bed once he doesn't have nurses to help me move him 24/7.”

“The heartbreaking thing is I have had to go back to work because our savings have now gone.

"This means, to get Alex home, we will need carers and equipment. I don't have the ability to provide either without help.

"His parents and grandparents have been great, supporting us where possible but I have nobody else to fall back on.

"My whole world is Alex and my two kids. I have no other family for any kind of emotional or financial support.

“Now is the time to get him home.”

She has set up a a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising at least £1.200. You can donate to the campaign HERE

Sue will be staging the fundraising event, featuring clairvoyant Sue Searle, at The Fairgreen, Thorne from 7.30pm on July 24.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/clairvoyant-night-tickets-1444161970329?.

What is listeria meningitis?

Listeria meningitis is the swelling of the membranes, called meninges, that cover and protect the brain and spinal cord. It’s a serious complication of an infection, known as listeriosis, by a type of bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

It occurs when L. monocytogenes invade the body and enter the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which surrounds and cushions the brain and spinal cord. In the CSF, bacteria can rapidly multiply and release poisons, causing inflammation and swelling in the meninges. This increases pressure on the brain, producing symptoms of meningitis.