Woman treated by paramedics after Doncaster house blaze
A woman needed treatment from paramedics after a fire in her home last night.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 09:10 am
Firefighters were called out to the property in New Rossington at about midnight.
A firefighter who attended the scene said there was a blaze in an airing cupboard but they extinguished it quickly.
The woman was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.