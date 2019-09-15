Woman treated by paramedics after Doncaster house blaze

A woman needed treatment from paramedics after a fire in her home last night.

Firefighters were called out to the property in New Rossington at about midnight.

A firefighter who attended the scene said there was a blaze in an airing cupboard but they extinguished it quickly.

The woman was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.