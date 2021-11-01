Woman raises over £1,000 for a Doncaster hospice who cared for her father in law

Clare Durose ran her first marathon on October 10, 2021.

She decided to take on the challenge of 27.62 miles to raise money for St John's Hospice.

Clare, 50, from Armthorpe, said: “It was the hardest thing I have ever done.

Clare Durose raised more than £1,000 for St John's Hospice.

“But the hospice did amazing work - they cared for my father in law before he passed.

“I wanted to give something back to them.”

Clare raised £1,101 which will go towards enhancing patients' lives whilst they’re at the hospice.

The marathon was a challenge for Clare who had completed half marathons before but not a full one.

“I was doing ok up until mile 18 but then it got very difficult,” she said.

“I had a bit of a cry at mile 21.

“But my husband Chris and son Ryan were there to cheer me on.

“It was such a huge personal achievement to cross the finish line.”

The fundraising link is still open if anyone would like to donate - click here.