Woman injured after being knocked over in altercation with dog owner in Doncaster
Pensioner Sheila Cooke sustained bruising to her face after she fell to the ground at the city’s Lakeside lake yesterday afternoon as she tried to stop another dog attacking her German Shepherd.
Mrs Cooke, from Sprotbrough, was walking through the area with a friend when a man and two women with a white dog approached the group.
Distraught daughter Katie Louise Webster said: "Yesterday, at approximately 3.45pm, my mum and her friend were walking around Lakeside with my mum’s German Shepherd, when a guy and two females with a white dog approached them.
"Their dog tried attacking my mum’s dog and she was knocked to the ground, sustaining a facial injury needing paramedic attendance.”
"Several people came to my mum’s aid, one lady saying she was first aider.”
