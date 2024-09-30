Winter fuel allowance protest and petition to be held in Doncaster city centre
Members of Doncaster Trades Council and the Unite union retired branch will be holding the gathering from 11am at Clock Corner tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1) following the Government’s decision to remove the payment for many pensioners.
A spokesperson said: “We are inviting people to sign a petition with the aim of delivering it to Downing Street.
"An advisor on Pension Credit will also be there offering advice.”
The decision by chancellor Rachel Reeves has met with widespread condemnation – and Doncaster’s four Labour MPs came under fire from voters for backing the cuts.
Earlier this month, opposition MPs failed to block Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to cut winter fuel payments for most pensioners – with a total of 348 MPs backing the government, with 228 supporting the opposition motion.
