Winners announced in Doncaster Free Press St Leger Festival competition

Check out if you’re a winner in our fantastic Doncaster Free Press contest to win tickets to this year’s St Leger Festival!

We teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer up five pairs of tickets for the County Enclosure for Doncaster Cup day on September 13.

The highly-anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival makes its grand return to Doncaster Racecourse in September – a major highlight of the flat racing season that’s deeply embedded in the history of the sport.

Our winners will enjoy an unmissable day that promises world-class horse racing combined with live entertainment and fine cuisine as the city celebrates the Best of British and the oldest race in the world currently run under the rules of horseracing – The Doncaster Cup.

The winners in our Doncaster Racecourse competition have been announced.

Taking place on Friday 13 September, the second day of the Betfred St Leger Festival is set to be even bigger and better than ever, with the perfect combination of breathtaking racing followed by an electrifying performance from Onside Britpop on the Champagne Lawn.

Thousands attend to watch history in the making across four thrilling days of action and excitement.

The highlight is the third day of the festival with the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes, this historic race is the World’s oldest Classic and has been won by some legendary horses through the decades and jubilant crowds watch on to see a little piece of horse racing history each year.

So who were the winners?

Here’s the lucky five, who will be contacted by Doncaster Racecourse in due course

Ellie Gills

Kian Jeffereys

Lynn Fairhurst

Lisa Dightam

Daniel Chapman