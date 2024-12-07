Win tickets to raunchy male strip show coming to Doncaster this Christmas
Ultimate Ladies’ Night: The Christmas Cracker, will be held at Parklands Sports and Social Club and is described as “the most explosive event of the year.”
The December 12 show will feature a troupe of male performers, drag queen superstar Miss Betty Bangs as well as world famous circus stars defying gravity and logic.
There will also be sizzling dance performances, tantalizing lap dances, outrageous raffles and, according to a spokesperson, surprises that will make your jaw drop!
The spokesperson added: “This is not your average night out. This is an experience you’ll be talking about for years.”
We have three pairs of tickets to give away to the 18+ show – and all you have to do to take part is send your full name, contact number and email to [email protected] to stand a chance of winning.