Wildlife group which used LNER funding for Doncaster nature reserve urges others to apply

A Yorkshire-based conservation charity which secured vital funding from LNER is encouraging other good causes to do the same.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust works to conserve, protect and restore wildlife and wild places across the county.

The charity received funding from the LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund to transform a piece of former arable land near Doncaster into a haven for wildlife.

LNER is now accepting applications for 2026 funding.

Small and medium-sized charities looking to deliver projects aligned with three key LNER values - better for planet, better for people and better for places are being encouraged to apply.

Awards of up to £10,000 are available to charities based within 15 miles of the East Coast Main Line.

Projects which help people develop skills, improve employment prospects, protect the environment, encourage sustainability, promote better mental health and benefit local communities have all previously received funding.

The application window is open until 25 August 2025.

LNER received a record number of applications last year from more than 450 charities located along its almost one-thousand-mile route between the Scottish Highlands and London.

Sophie Pinder, Reserve Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Thanks to generous funding from LNER, we’ve planted over 3,000 native hedge trees, created three new ponds, and installed benches and interpretation panels that invite people to connect with nature. We’re thrilled with visible benefits which have emerged for both wildlife and the local community. I would encourage other charities to submit a bid to the LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund.”

Rachael Wilson, Community Investment Manager at LNER, said: “Every year we receive applications from hundreds of charities and organisations, all of whom make a meaningful difference for customers and communities across our route. We’re incredibly proud to be able to support projects which have such a profound impact on people’s lives. We’re really looking forward to supporting more charities in 2026 and eagerly await those applications.”