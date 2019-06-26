Why one of Doncaster's best known schools leads the way in fashion

Six pupils from the school, on Thorne Road, have been judged among the best young fashion designers in the country.

All six were named in a national final in Worcester this week, in the Young Fashion Designer UK contest.

Hall Cross pupils l-r Cola Liao, 16, Laura Snow, 15, Sadie Chambers, 17, Emillie Stokes, 17 and Ellie Hadley, 17, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-25-06-19-HallCrossFashion-1

They were judged by a panel of fashion industry professionals.

Cola Liao, of Wheatley, aged 16, was awarded the second place award in the GCSE aged group category. Her work was based on church architecture.

She said: “There were past winners there and it was really nerve wracking. I've done a lot of costume making for myself and friends for cosplay and conventions, and I don't think the design that got me second place is the best thing I've made.

“But I'm really happy and shocked. Potentially this might be what I want to do as a career.”

Ellie Hadley and Sadie Chambers, both 17, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-25-06-19-HallCrossFashion-2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall Cross also took third place, through pupil Natasha Binns.

Among the youngest of the winners was 15-year-old Laura Snow, of Wadworth, who based her design on Tynemouth railway station in the north east. She was in the top eight, and named a runner up.

Sadie Chambers, aged 17, of Stainforth, was named in third place in the A level category. Her work was based on anatomy. She said: “I think it's the best thing I've ever made. It was a real shock to be told it was the third best in the country for my age group.”

Ellie Hadley, also 17, from Bessacarr, had also created a dress inspired by anatomy, and thinks she might want to work in fashion. She received a runner up award for being in the top eight.

Laura Snow, 15 and Emillie Stokes, 17, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-25-06-19-HallCrossFashion-3

Emillie Stokes, aged 17, of Cusworth, was also in the top eight, and picked up a runner up prize. Her dress was based on people and buildings. She only started doing textiles at school this academic year, but she had helped her mother and her grandmother with dressmaking since she was a child. She said: “The dress I made for the competition was different, but the best one I've ever made I made with my grandmother. My mum is so proud though.”

Proud teacher Amy Scattergood said: "Our sixth formers were all year 12s, competing against a lot of year 13s. These were their first projects.