Whopping 2,500 gifts donated to annual Doncaster Children's Christmas Toy Appeal

A whopping 2,500 gifts have been donated to this year’s Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

Donations flooded in for the annual campaign, organised by local martial arts instructor Andy Crittenden, with the pile of donations delivered to The Salvation Army’s Lakeside Community Church for distribution to the city’s needy youngsters. Mr Crittenden said: “It is heartwarming that year on year we get an amazing amount of gifts.

"This can be challenging to organise and manage, especially as other companies doing it have national advertising and probably a team of staff doing the admin and leg work.

"But we have community spirit and I am proud to be from Doncaster and remember - all our gifts and toys stay in Doncaster and that’s why I will continue with this for as long as I can.

The pile of gifts collected by the annual Doncaster Children's Christmas Toy Appeal.

"I could not do it without the support from ACMAC Martial Arts members who give up their time travelling around collecting gifts and sorting before transporting to the Salvation Army.”

He added: We have been overwhelmed by the support of the community of Doncaster.

"Thanks to our drop off points and collection centres which included TSB Bank, Centurion Europe Ltd Bentley, Multi Web Marketing Askern, Fellowes Ltd, SARIA Ltd, Sainsbury’s Frenchgate Centre, Tesco Extra Balby, Nuffield Health, SPAR Intake, SPAR Auckley, SPAR Barnby Dun, SPAR Tickhill, Alverley Fisheries Balby, Bella’s Butties Conisbrough, Planet of Vapes Rossington, Doorway to Dorkness, Specsavers Mexborough, Specsavers Armthorpe , Specsavers Thorne, ACMAC Martial Arts Balby, ACMAC Martial Arts Rossington, ACMAC Martial Arts Carcroft, ACMAC Martial Arts Stainforth, ACMAC Martial Arts Mexborough, Starbucks Watervole Way, Doncaster Police Station, Stadium Garage, DB Cargo, Rossington Early Learners, Wilsic Road Day Nursery, Balby Central Primary Academy, Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School, Branton St Wilfrid's C of E Primary School, Wadworth Primary School, Mallard Primary School Balby, Hill House School, Slug & Lettuce, Inspire Doncaster Ltd, Sugar Junky Arksey, Little Terra Toys Bawtry, Barks of Sprotbrough. Tots Play Doncaster East Kirk Sandall and EQUANS Regeneration Ltd Wath upon Dearne.

"This year we also had some wonderful supporters and fundraisers including, Doncaster Radio, Nicola’s Cakes & Sugarcraft, The Blakemore Group, Dawn-Lisa at Slimming World Rossington and Cantley, Isaac Smith Sponsored Run, Festive Besties Raffle, Stefan Andrei’s Runinng Challenge, Hull Trains Santas and Doncaster Council.”