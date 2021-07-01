Which of these 12 Doncaster celebrities should be face of town's campaign to be a city?

Mayor Ros Jones has said Doncaster is likely to go for city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – and is keen to have a famous face at the forefront of the push.

She said: “It’s my gut feeling, I do believe it will assist with investment, which will actually bring about more jobs and growth which is what we need, especially as we’re coming out of this pandemic.”

No decisions have yet been made – but we’ve whittled down a list of some of Doncaster’s best known names – who would you like to see leading the charge?

1. Doncaster's star names Burghwallis born TV host Jeremy Clarkson has become a big name across the globe with his motoring exploits and outspoken views. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

2. Doncaster's star names Upcoming Doncaster singer Yungblud - real name Dominic Harrison - has won many young fans with his energetic rock songs and performances. Photo: JPImedia Buy photo

3. Doncaster's star names Does Thorne-born Donny Diva Lesley Garrett hit the right note as a world class opera singer? Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

4. Doncaster's star names Epworth stage and screen star Sheridan Smith could be a popular choice. Photo: JPImedia Buy photo