Which of these 12 Doncaster celebrities should be face of town's campaign to be a city?

Doncaster is set to bid for city status for a fourth time – and civic chiefs have hinted they would like a big name local celebrity to front the campaign.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:39 pm

Mayor Ros Jones has said Doncaster is likely to go for city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – and is keen to have a famous face at the forefront of the push.

She said: “It’s my gut feeling, I do believe it will assist with investment, which will actually bring about more jobs and growth which is what we need, especially as we’re coming out of this pandemic.”

No decisions have yet been made – but we’ve whittled down a list of some of Doncaster’s best known names – who would you like to see leading the charge?

Burghwallis born TV host Jeremy Clarkson has become a big name across the globe with his motoring exploits and outspoken views.

Upcoming Doncaster singer Yungblud - real name Dominic Harrison - has won many young fans with his energetic rock songs and performances.

Does Thorne-born Donny Diva Lesley Garrett hit the right note as a world class opera singer?

Epworth stage and screen star Sheridan Smith could be a popular choice.

