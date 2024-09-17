Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV has recommissioned the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune with BAFTA award winner Graham Norton back as host, as a new batch of contestants once again spin to win.

The commission sees Wheel of Fortune returning for a 9 x 60 run, which includes a celebrity Christmas special. The epic game show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a life changing cash prize.

The pressure is on as they pick a letter to solve the puzzle, but who has what it takes in this thrilling game of skill and luck. The series is produced by Whisper North, part of the Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper Group.

Wheel Of Fortune returned to screens in January this year and became ITV's biggest entertainment launch since 2022 with 5.7 million tuning in for its first episode. Across the series, it was streamed three million times and reached over 16 million people.

Host Graham Norton said: “I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash. It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: “We are excited to bring back this iconic game show for a second series after a successful launch earlier this year. Graham with his wit and humour is the perfect host for this fun, exciting, fast paced game of luck and skill.”

Sunil Patel, Whisper Co-Founder and CEO said: “Being part of ITV’s evening entertainment slate with a well-loved game show, hosted by the unique talent that is Graham Norton is something very special. He brings a brilliant humour to the show and is so great with all the guests by being entertaining and supportive. It’s exciting to see the show recommissioned and also that it will include a Christmas celebrity special.”

Wheel of Fortune is a Whisper North production for ITV1 and ITVX.

To apply for the new series visit https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/whisper/wofukS2/welcome.html