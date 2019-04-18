What activities will be running in Doncaster along the route of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire?

All across Doncaster, residents will be getting into the spirit of the Tour de Yorkshire next week.

Events will events running all around the route on the day of the race.

Anne Gosling, Host, pictured hanging up Tour de Yorkshire themed bunting. Picture: NDFP-26-03-19-Renew-3

Among the biggest centres of activities outside the town centre, will be Bentley Park, which, along with Bentley Pavilion, are opening up to welcome the race with thousands expected to visit.

It is one of many places opening up on the day along the route.

Bentley Park will be offering spectators free activities and entertainments, including sports based activities and art workshops for children.

Ian Mayer, chief executive of Manna Community Interest Company, which runs the pavilion, said there could be thousands of people in the park over the day.

He said: “We’’ll be there from 7am. We’re hoping that after race has gone past in the afternoon, people will stay around and make a day of it. But its a school and work day so that may affect things.

“This has certainly helped bring the community together, and we’ve met people we’d never spoken to before because of the race.”

Tony Sockett, who is involved with the Friends of Bentley Park, said Don Valley High School had been working the the park to design some land art that would be created on the site and visible to television helicopters covering the race.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure its a great day for everyone,” he said. “It is the first time we’ve had this in Bentley and its really brought people together.”

Local organisations ranging from St Leger Homes to the Doncaster Wheelers cycle club will have information stands at the park, along with Doncaster Youth Service, which will be offering activities.

Football games will be organised for youngsters.

Three regiments from the British Army Regiments will be hosting paintball taster sessions and are bringing along a selection of vehicles to display.

The park will also have a significant presence from the local schools, with musical performances from local choirs and schools

A total of 250 children will be there from Castle Hills Primary School. They will have some of their artwork and written work on display, which they have created to celebrate the race.

Members of Bentley Park bowling club will be offering residents a taster of their sport, and the Pit Stop Cafe will be open in Bentley Pavilion.

Further along the road, volunteers at Renew 127 on Askern Road, are offering a seat for those who need one and free refreshments from their drop in centre, which they have decorated for the race. They are also opening their toilets to the public.

Bentley Family Hub, at Hall Villa Community Centre, near Askern Road, Toll Bar, will offer family activities from 1pm until 4.30pm.

They are working with Bentley Tenants and Residents Association to provide activities for families and pensioners. These will include face painting, party entertainment, a magic show, balloon modelling crafts, games, and refreshments.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Healthcare NHS Trust’s Emerald Lodge facility on Askern Road, Bentley, holds a family day for its service users, which will include refreshments and arts and crafts.

Askern will also have a large open air event, with stalls set up around Askern Lake, next to High Street, Askern, from 10am on the day of the race.

As well as market stalls, there will also be a tombola and other games stalls set up around the lake, which has been decorated.

Askern will also have facilities open at St Peter’s Church, on Church Street, where toilets and drinks will be available from 12:45pm until 2pm. The church will also feature a display of arts and crafts by pupils from Moss Road Infant School.

Friends of Campsall Country Park will be running refreshments from a gazebo on Campsall Corner, at Rycroft Road, Campsall, from 10am. They will be selling snacks and drinks, and offering free water for those who need it.