Well known former Doncaster pharmacist and chemist owner dies
A well-known Doncaster pharmacist who enjoyed a long career running his own chemist's shop has died.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 14:41
John Gaskell had a lengthy career as pharmacist at a shop on Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills, now run by chemist chain Weldricks.
He passed away peacefully at home on August 10.
An obituary described him as the cherished husband of Vivien and dearly loved father of Julie, David, Anthony and Lisa.
It added: "John will be remembered fondly through his long career as a pharmacist on Thorne Road, Doncaster."
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on August 29 at 2.40pm.