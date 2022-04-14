'Welcome to Doncaster!" Council sets up base to greet town's Ukraine war refugees

Doncaster Council has helped to set up a base at the airport to ensure arrivals get all the help they need.

A spokesman said: “We've already welcomed dozens of Ukrainian guests at our welcome point based in Doncaster Sheffield Airport; some staying in Doncaster, others moving on to surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local children have produced posters to welcome Ukraine war refugees.

“From signs created by local schools to snacks and essentials, our team are ready to offer a big Doncaster welcome.

“Our team will be on hand over Easter and beyond, offering support and advice to both guests and sponsors.

“If you're a sponsor picking up guests, you can find our team opposite the arrivals gate.”

Further information is available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/Ukraine