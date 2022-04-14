'Welcome to Doncaster!" Council sets up base to greet town's Ukraine war refugees
Doncaster Council chiefs have joined forces with Doncaster Sheffield Airport and local schools to give Ukraine war refugees heading to the town a warm welcome.
Doncaster has already welcomed a number of women and children fleeing the deadly invasion by Russia and many more are expected in the coming weeks and months.
Doncaster Council has helped to set up a base at the airport to ensure arrivals get all the help they need.
A spokesman said: “We've already welcomed dozens of Ukrainian guests at our welcome point based in Doncaster Sheffield Airport; some staying in Doncaster, others moving on to surrounding areas.
“From signs created by local schools to snacks and essentials, our team are ready to offer a big Doncaster welcome.
“Our team will be on hand over Easter and beyond, offering support and advice to both guests and sponsors.
“If you're a sponsor picking up guests, you can find our team opposite the arrivals gate.”
Further information is available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/Ukraine