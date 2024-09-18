Weekly dance sessions help to improve lives of Doncaster Parkinson's sufferers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly dance sessions in a Doncaster village are helping to bring a smile to people suffering with Parkinson’s disease.

The sessions at Armthorpe Community Centre have been set up to help those with the condition lead a healthier and happier life.

‘Dance on for Parkinson’s’ has been set up by darts, a Doncaster charity which aims to improve people’s lives through participation in creative activity, in a project funded by Get Doncaster Moving.

The classes uses dance and exercise to help people manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease through building strength as well as confidence outside of clinical interventions.

Charlotte Armitage, the programme’s coordinator, says the main aim was to provide a regular, accessible and lively experience that will give people with Parkinson’s more independence and support their medication.

The approach has been developed based on evidence that those with Parkinson’s benefit from regular movement in addition to medication and following a course of physio.

She said: “The key thing is people’s confidence improving with their own abilities whilst getting out there and enjoying their lives as much as possible with the condition they’re living with.”

It also aims to combat feelings of loneliness as participants have the chance to make friends and enjoy a cup of tea at the end of the sessions.

Charlotte said: “The first session was joyful,and everyone was up for trying new movements and being creative.”

“We hope it will grow and many more people living with Parkinson’s will benefit from regular exercise”.

Participants can bring someone for support if they wish and can decide whether to take part standing or sitting.

The charity says the sessions are not about learning complicated routines. “It’s about the simple joy of moving your body to great music in a safe, supportive space.”

“Whatever your ability, you can take part in a way that suits you. There’s no judgement, and everyone’s included,” she added.

The charity worked closely with the University of Leeds to research the benefits of dance and found not only does it increase activity levels and help balance, it also helps psychologically by reducing the fear of falling that many living with Parkinson’s will experience.

The sessions take place every Wednesday from 11am to 12.30pm. A free 12-week pilot period will run until November 20 when tickets will be £3.